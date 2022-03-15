A FIRM has applied for a scoping opinion for a new 'Garden Village', including more than 1,700 new homes and a new primary school, with councillors in York.

The Galtres Garden Village Development Company has applied for the scoping plan to City of York Council to build the new site in north York near to the A1237 Outer Ring Road and North Lane.

The development would see more than 1,700 new residential dwellings, 40 per cent of which, or around 700, will be affordable homes. There will also be a continuing care retirement community making up 350 of the new homes.

A new primary school, a sports pitch, a village green, communal gardens and recreation and play facilities within a country park will also be built on the new site.

A spokesperson for Galtres Garden Village Development Company said the company’s objective is to deliver a sustainable new settlement that embraces the needs of working families, the elderly and key workers by providing sustainable and affordable housing in a high-quality environment.

"The scheme will aim to address the shortage of all types of housing in York, by providing the new affordable homes in addition to a significant element of housing for older people which will include bungalows, apartments and a care home", they said.

"The provision of a community hub - with a primary school, local shops, playing fields, a commitment to low / zero carbon homes and priority to walking, cycling and public transport will secure the highest levels of sustainability", the spokesperson added.

Two new roundabouts will be built in North Lane to provide access to the development - as well as a direct pedestrian and cycle link to Earswick and Strensall Road.

A village hub with a local centre, comprising a small amount of retail and community facilities, will also be built on the new site. Green routes linking with existing country lanes will be built to create a network of green route ways.

The large majority of new buildings on the site will be up to eight metres in height above ground level. But, there may be a small number that go to 12 metres in height.

The development company has already surveyed over 800 York residents from every ward - and 100 people who commute daily into the city. The results found that there is "overwhelming support" for a mixed scheme like Galtres Garden Village, as it is "thoughtful of the wider community's needs" and cares about the environment.

A proposal for the village was first put forward in 2017, but was met with opposition as York Outer MP Julian Sturdy brandied it "foolhardy", and the then council leader David Carr said it would not be included in the Local Plan.