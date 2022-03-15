England’s chief medical officer joined health experts in North Yorkshire to see how the community is recovering from the Covid pandemic.

Professor Sir Chris Whitty was in Scarborough to see work on the ground in communities and the hospital and to find out how the area is rebuilding its social, health and economic life.

The visit follows last year’s annual report in which Prof Whitty focused on coastal communities which have higher rates of poor health and lower life expectancies.

He joined Louise Wallace, North Yorkshire’s director of public health, on his fact-finding visit during which he walked part of a coastal route around Scarborough Castle and the town’s bays.

“We wanted Professor Whitty to see the way communities have pulled together across the area during the pandemic and to show the challenges we face as well as the opportunities ahead," said Louise.

Prof Whitty visited The Street to meet health, education and social care partners as well as community leaders and representatives from the Scarborough campus of Coventry University.

The Street is owned and managed by Coast and Vale Community Action, a community support organisation funded by the county council’s stronger community’s programme to provide an emergency response to Covid.

It houses facilities such as a sports hall, music rooms and climbing wall used by young people and groups working with children in pre-school and the school readiness scheme.

Among other initiatives underway, the town will produce its first nursing graduates this summer, while speech and language development in early years, which was funded through the Opportunity Area Programme, continues in Scarborough’s schools.

Efforts are also being made to attract and retain teachers as well as employers that offer skills-based, longer-term employment.

“It’s been a real privilege to come to talk to colleagues in Scarborough doing an amazing job to support the local communities on health and also social care,” said Prof Whitty.

“There are many difficulties in terms of providing health care in coastal areas, but Scarborough is being incredibly innovative in the way that it does that and I’ve learnt so much.”

Louise added: “There is a can-do attitude to tackle health inequalities and improve educational opportunities and develop the skills-base of the area."

Prof Whitty also visited the Rainbow Centre which provides a food bank, community café, debt advice, support for people who are homeless, support for Afghan refugees and people from Eastern European communities and asylum seekers.

His tour also took in a visit to Scarborough hospital to learn about workforce challenges as well as developments in provision and practice.

Simon Morritt, chief executive, York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I was pleased to be able to welcome Professor Whitty to Scarborough Hospital. His recent report, Health in Coastal Communities, highlights the common challenges facing these communities with regard to health and wellbeing, from demographic and economic issues to the difficulties in recruiting health and care staff.

“We welcome the chance to talk to Professor Whitty about these issues, and to discuss with him what might be done to address them for the future benefit of our local population.”

Mike Greene, chief executive, Scarborough Borough Council, said: ""Scarborough is an amazing place which many people come to visit, but the beauty can sometimes mask issues which affect many people in our communities. Creating a better place where people have healthier and happier lives is at the heart of the work we're doing to reduce inequalities."