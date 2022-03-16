A NEW festival event celebrating the ever-growing ‘vanlife’ community is coming to York for those who love 'life on the road'.

The brand new Vanlove Fest is coming to Elvington Airfield on Saturday May 28 - and will bring together those who share an interest in the freedom of van and campervan travel for one of the first meet-ups of the summer this year.

Organisers said they aim make the event as inclusive as possible, with campervans, motorhomes, self-builds, manufacturer vehicles and everything in between welcome to attend on the day.

Speaking on the event, the organisers of Vanlove said: "We fell in love with motor-homing during the pandemic, using a campervan to help deliver a national tour of drive-in events called Car Park Party.

"We were astounded how engaged and positive the scene is around this lifestyle and are excited to put on an event celebrating this movement that we believe will continue to grow and grow. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to York.”

Attendees can expect talks and discussions from influencers in the scene, entertainment stretching from comedy to live music, traders and exhibitors, awards and even more activities throughout the day.

The festival event will take place at the picturesque Elvington Airfield, near York, with vehicles parking up on its 2.5 mile-long runway. After its RAF history, Elvington has hosted many successful world record attempts, including a number of land speed records - and even the world’s fastest wheelie bin.

Purchases of campervans, motorhomes and self-build projects saw a huge boom during Covid-19, with more and more people wanting to experience the great outdoors of the UK and beyond.

Freedom, simplicity and minimalism is what’s attracting people to this way of life, being able to escape from the fast-moving pace of the wider world. The UK now has more than 250,000 leisure vehicles on the road.

Tickets are on sale now for Vanlove Fest, at an early-bird price until March 31 with no booking fees charged to customers.

Those that wish to can go for the day, or stay the night, can do so as both day tickets and camping passes are available. Adult day tickets are priced at £14.50, and ‘early bird’ camper tickets for two adults and a van come in at just £47.50, with over 20 per cent off.

Doors will open at 10am on Saturday May 28 until 12pm the following day. Saturday daytime tickets allow people to attend between 10am and 6pm.

Dogs are welcome, but should be kept on a lead at all times as there will be moving vehicles throughout the event.

Visit the festival website at: www.vanlovefest.com for more information on the event, as well as ticket details.