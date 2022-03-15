ATG Tickets is extending its 2 for 1 ticket offer into April at participating shows thanks to the National Lottery.

UK Theatre's Love Your Local Theatre campaign means that when you buy a ticket for one of the below shows, you get a free ticket!

Over 100,000 tickets have already been sold which was made possible by £1million of National Lottery subsidy.

Due to huge demand, there is now an additional 50,000 2 for 1 ticket have been made available for performances until April 30 2022.

The National Lottery funded Love Your Local Theatre campaign is now open for booking! Show your support for our theatres with this brilliant new offer. It’s first come first served, so don’t miss out! https://t.co/1iz4mJ0wow pic.twitter.com/P1kpXh5U54 — ATG (@ATGTICKETS) February 2, 2022

The promotion is available to anyone who plays the National Lottery and has a National Lottery product.

This initiative has already encouraged people to support their local theatres and hopefully, will continue to do so as they try to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: Mary Poppins tickets as seen on Ant & Dec's Saturday Takeaway

READ MORE: Wicked movie: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to star in new film

What theatres are participating in the Love Your Local Theatre campaign?





These are the theatres that are participating in the Love Your Local Theatre initiative are:

Derby Theatre

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre

Wiltshire Creative

Oldham Coliseum Theatre

Queens Theatre Hornchurch

Bristol Old Vic

Octagon Theatre

Theatre by the Lake

Mayflower Theatre

Curve

Watermill Theatre

Harrogate Theatre

Birmingham Rep

Newcastle Theatre Royal

Mercury Theatre

Orange Tree Theatre

Marina Theatre

MAST Mayflower Studios

Buxton Opera House

Bradford Theatres

Oxford Playhouse

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Wyvern Theatre

Swindon Arts Centre

New Vic Theatre

Worthing Theatres and Museum

Theatre Royal Windsor

Theatre Royal Winchester

Sherman Theatre

New Wolsey Theatre

Leeds Playhouse

Rose Theatre Kingston

Royal Exchange Theatre

Belgrade Theatre Coventry

Hull Truck Theatre

York Theatre Royal

Exeter Northcott Theatre

The Theatre Chipping Norton

Warwick Arts Centre

Watford Palace Theatre

Beck Theatre

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

The Orchard Theatre

Torch Theatre

Stoke Victoria Hall

Leas Cliff Hall Folkestone

Aylesbury Waterside

Princess Theatre Torquay

Bristol Hippodrome

New Theatre Oxford

Stockton Globe

Grand Opera House York

Nottingham Playhouse

More shows are being added to the promotion every day so stay up to date via the Love Your Local Theatre website.

A packed theatre watching a orchestra play. Credit: Canva

Theatre shows included in ATG Tickets 2 for 1 deal

If you love a night at the theatre as much as we do then the variety of shows on offer as part of the ATG Tickets deal is going to blow you away.

You can catch Akram Khan’s The Jungle Book at Curve in Leicester via

Or if you're based in and around Salisbury, why not treat yourself to a night at the Salisbury Playhouse to see Private Peaceful.

If you head over to Dartford’s Orchard Theatre, you can catch Remembering the Oscars via ATG Tickets.

The Rise And Fall Of Little Voice is also playing at the Exeter Northcott Theatre.

And if you're a fan of musicals, you do not want to miss Dreamboats And Petticoats at Newcastle Theatre Royal and Beautiful -The Carole King Musical at Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre.

See the full list of eligible shows via the ATG Tickets website.