A MAN has been arrested after a police incident in a York suburb.
As The Press reported first thing this morning, armed police were called out to Tang Hall Lane shortly after 6pm last night (March 14).
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We received reports of a man outside a property on Tang Hall Lane in York who appeared to be brandishing a sword.
"Officers attended the address and searched the property, locating a sword similar to the one reported.
"The suspect was not at the address but was then located in a garden nearby.
"A 27 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and is currently in police custody."
