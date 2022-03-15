A MAN has been arrested after a police incident in a York suburb.

As The Press reported first thing this morning, armed police were called out to Tang Hall Lane shortly after 6pm last night (March 14).

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We received reports of a man outside a property on Tang Hall Lane in York who appeared to be brandishing a sword.

"Officers attended the address and searched the property, locating a sword similar to the one reported.

"The suspect was not at the address but was then located in a garden nearby.

"A 27 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and is currently in police custody."