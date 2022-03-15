A NORTH Yorkshire-based author has been using her work to educate young people on looking after the environment and plastic pollution.
Christina Gabbitas, based in Selby, has released a story about a seal, sea turtle and whale, which was brought to life with animation that was launched at The Deep in Hull on World Book Day week.
Christina said: "I wrote the story in 2018 after witnessing the devastating effects of sea creatures ingesting plastic and the effect that plastic pollution is having on our rivers, canals and oceans.
"The power of storytelling should never be overlooked, it’s a brilliant way to convey messages to children."
The story tells of a sea turtle who is stuck in plastic and is rescued by his sea creature friends, as well as two children who are playing at the shoreline.
The Deep hosted a two-day event to launch the new animation with a book signing event, with Christina meeting many families.
