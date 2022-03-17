A York-based retailer has donated £6,000 to a charity to help promote equality through better childcare.

The Pavers Foundation has donated the money to the Fawcett Society through a joint donation from the Foundation’s Grant Application and family initiatives.

The donation will enable the Fawcett Society to lead a ground-breaking piece of research, to set the UK agenda for childcare reform and in turn, support working families.

An initial donation of £4,000 was awarded following a grant application made by a colleague of Pavers, and was increased to £6,000 by the Paver family trustees.

Pavers was founded over 50 years ago by Catherine Paver, who the company describes as "a strong, ambitious and entrepreneurial woman whose legacy has inspired many of the majority-female workforce throughout the business today."

A company statement said: "The Paver family members were delighted to support this charity which champions women’s equality, which is such an important topic across the business."

Jemima Olchawski, Fawcett Society Chief Executive, said: "The Fawcett Society is delighted to receive a generous donation from The Pavers Foundation that will allow us to continue our campaign for a reformed childcare system in the UK, that works for all parents.

"Right now, families are bearing the brunt of a broken childcare system. Whilst many families suffer, it is women who continue to be disproportionately impacted, as they are more likely to be working in low paid roles and balancing work alongside unpaid caring responsibilities for their children and relatives. This leaves many mothers’ financially burdened and often stymied in their careers – we want to see this change.

"With the support of Pavers, we want to provide every parent with the ability to access sustainable, affordable, and good-quality childcare."

Jemima added: "As a family-run business, we know how important this is to The Pavers Foundation and its staff, many of whom are working parents. Our research will help to understand what the options are for reform, by assessing what works and what doesn’t overseas, so we can set the agenda for real change for parents in the UK.”

The Pavers Foundation has donated over £1million so far to worthy causes across the UK and beyond since its establishment in 2018.

The Foundation says it is dedicated to making a difference with every pair by donating to causes close to the hearts of its 1500 colleagues, which are impactful in areas of health, education and community.