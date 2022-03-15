ONE hundred residents joined the first four public tree planting events taking place at York Community Woodland, helping bring to total of trees to 3,000.
This tree planting season, the site of the future woodland has hosted a small number of planting sessions as the ground is in preparation and the site designs are being finalised. These have included local school visits, VIP guests planting a jubilee trail and now, a small group of around 100 residents joining public tree planting sessions.
Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council, said: "It was wonderful to join residents in planting what will in time become York’s new Community Woodland.
"I want to thank all who came along to lend a hand and plant a tree at this special site – their efforts will bring benefits for decades to come."
The 194-acre woodland will be home to around 50,000 trees by 2023 with an ambition to more than double this amount.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.