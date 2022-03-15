A YORK-BASED foundation has given a cash boost to a gender equality charity to back its "ground-breaking" research.
The Pavers Foundation has donated £6,000 to gender equality charity, the Fawcett Society through a joint donation from the foundation’s grant application and family initiatives.
The donation will enable the charity to lead a piece of research, to set the UK agenda for childcare reform.
Jemima Olchawski, Fawcett Society chief executive, said: "We are delighted to receive a generous donation from The Pavers Foundation, that will allow us to continue our campaign for a reformed childcare system in the UK, that works for all parents."
An initial donation of £4,000 was awarded following a grant application made by a colleague of Pavers and was increased to £6,000 by the trustees.
The Pavers Foundation has donated over one million pounds so far to worthy causes across the UK and beyond since its establishment in 2018.
