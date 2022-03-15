A YORK MP is urging older people in the city to apply for pension credit - as the Government has updated its guidance.
In response to a Parliamentary Question on February 24, the Government has told York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, that it is updating its guidance on pension credit and over the coming weeks will be sending leaflets to over 11 million pensioners to help them apply.
In response to this, Ms Maskell said: "A lot of pensioners do not know what help is available and it is vital that we do everything we can to get them the information and help they need.
"I am pleased the Government have updated the website and more importantly is reaching out to older people. I would urge everyone to read the leaflet or go to the website to find out what is available to them.
"Pension Credit isn’t just about extra money, it opens the doorway to other benefits, including some health related costs, free over-75 TV licence and help with council tax and rent."
Ms Maskell said she advises anyone facing financial hardship to talk to benefit advisers and see what help is available - and when in doubt, apply for help.
"Do not suffer in silence", she added.
