A RENOWNED bagpipe band, who have reached "incredible heights" in their career, are preparing for a show in North Yorkshire.
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are set to bring their "unique" experience to Harrogate's Royal Hall on May 13.
From their formation in 2002, to a cameo appearance at T in the Park in 2004 with the Darkness, to opening the main stage at the festival in their own right in 2014 - the past 15 years has seen the band become the most famous bagpipe band on the planet.
In 2014, they released a new live DVD and CD entitled `Live at the Lake` - featuring an evening of entertainment. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers recorded their most adventurous project to date, bringing 16 musicians and dancers across the Atlantic to perform at Milwaukee Irish Fest.
The band even has a gold disc for over 100,000 UK sales of their first album, called `Bagrock to the Masses'.
They have performed to more than one million people - and have more than 350,000 followers on Facebook. They also have more than 4.5 million views on YouTube of their viral cover of the Avici track 'Wake Me Up'.
Tickets can be purchased here: https://bit.ly/3CG3xLX
