It seems that at long last a new railway station for Haxby may be on the horizon - but in a location that seems rather illogical.
A station serving Haxby will be used by some passengers, whatever the location. However, if a large sum of money is to be spent I would suggest that planners should consider a few facts. The proposed site north of Haxby is about 1.5 miles north-east of Haxby’s south side and one mile north-east of the town centre. Realistically will residents of Haxby travelling into York by train really want to travel away from York in the wrong direction before catching a train south back into York?
It is also a fact that there are no bus services passing the proposed new station site and significant numbers of rail users do travel to railway stations by bus. The sole advantage of the proposed station site is that there is room to provide plenty of parking spaces. But is it desirable to increase the traffic along an unclassified road?
Why is the south side of Haxby, off York Road, not the logical location? If it was sited on the York side of the York Road level crossing there would be room for a small car-park with a larger overflow car park around the corner.
This site would be convenient for the outer ring road, and easily accessible for residents of New Earswick and Huntington. In addition bus services 1, 13 and 20 would all pass by this location.
Dale. R. Edwards, Newborough Street, York
