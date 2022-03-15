We seem to have a very vocal number of people opposed to the new St George’s Field car park (‘Eyesore’ car park decision delayed as hundreds sign petition, March 10).

They claim to have over 700 signatories to their petition opposing it and have managed to again delay our council from building something needed.

York has a population of about 210,000 and visitor numbers of about eight million per year. So who do these people think they represent? Clearly not anyone whose only transport is a car.

Houses are being built in thousands around our city and these places are simply not served by sufficiently good public transport. The private car will remain, for many, the most sensible way to travel into York. The same applies to tourists. Does anyone really think public transport can handle so many visitors?

Harry Edessis, Sadberge Court, York

 