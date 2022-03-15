We seem to have a very vocal number of people opposed to the new St George’s Field car park (‘Eyesore’ car park decision delayed as hundreds sign petition, March 10).
They claim to have over 700 signatories to their petition opposing it and have managed to again delay our council from building something needed.
York has a population of about 210,000 and visitor numbers of about eight million per year. So who do these people think they represent? Clearly not anyone whose only transport is a car.
Houses are being built in thousands around our city and these places are simply not served by sufficiently good public transport. The private car will remain, for many, the most sensible way to travel into York. The same applies to tourists. Does anyone really think public transport can handle so many visitors?
Harry Edessis, Sadberge Court, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment