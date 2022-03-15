FIREFIGHTERS were called in after reports of a teenager trapped in a York playground last night (March 14).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in to Foxwood Lane in York just after 8pm.
A spokesman for the service said: "Acomb attended an incident involving a 16-year-old girl who had got herself stuck in a baby swing at a children’s play park.
"Crews released the female uninjured and gave advice."
