FIREFIGHTERS were called in after reports of a teenager trapped in a York playground last night (March 14).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in to Foxwood Lane in York just after 8pm.

A spokesman for the service said: "Acomb attended an incident involving a 16-year-old girl who had got herself stuck in a baby swing at a children’s play park.

"Crews released the female uninjured and gave advice."