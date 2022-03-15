A MAN from North Yorkshire is one of two men who have been charged with murder.
Humberside Police say the pair have been charged in connection with the death of a man at a business in Withernsea on Friday, March 11.
Darren Moverley, 44 of Withernsea, and Dean Kilkenny, 46, of Knaresborough, have both been charged with murder. Both were remanded in custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court yesterday morning, Monday 14 March.
A Humberside Police spokesman said: "We were called at around 11.30pm with reports of a physical altercation involving a group of people at a licensed premises on Seaside Road.
"Emergency services attended and a man, who we can now name as Darron Bower, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
"His family are being supported by specially trained officers, our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.
"It is believed that lots of people were in the area when the incident took place and anyone with information, that has not already spoken to us, is asked to call our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 594 of March 11.
"Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.