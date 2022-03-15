DOZENS of York people have registered their readiness to support refugees arriving from war-torn Ukraine.

Charity York City of Sanctuary set up an online database on Saturday so that York people ready to offer a place in their own homes to refugees fleeing Ukraine could register their details.

The charity’s communications manager Rebecca Russell confirmed that already, by Monday morning, 95 people had registered.

"People in York really do want to help!" she told The Press.

Not all of those who have registered were in a position to offer a place to stay - some were offering support in other ways, Rebecca said. "But many are offering accommodation."

The online database was set up just ahead of the government officially launching its 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme on Monday.

The scheme will allow Ukrainians with no family ties to the UK to be sponsored by individuals or organisations who can offer them a home. There will be no limit to the number of Ukrainians who can benefit from this scheme, Communities Secretary Michael Gove told MPs.

Under the scheme 'sponsors' who offer Ukrainians a place to stay will have to provide accommodation for a minimum of six months. "In recognition of their generosity, the Government will provide a monthly payment of £350 to sponsors for each family,"Mr Gove said.

"These payments will be tax-free, they will not affect benefit entitlement nor council tax status.

"The scheme will be open to all Ukrainian nationals and residents. They will be able to live and work in the United Kingdom for up to three years. They will have full and unrestricted access to benefits, health care, employment and other support."

Mr Gove stressed that sponsors would need to undergo vetting checks. "We're also streamlining processes to security-assess the status of all Ukrainians who will be arriving in the United Kingdom," he said.

He added: "Because we want the scheme to be up and running as soon as possible, Homes for Ukraine will initially facilitate sponsorship between people with known connections.

"We will rapidly expand the scheme in a phased way with charities, churches and community groups to ensure many more prospective sponsors can be matched with Ukrainians who need help, and we are of course working closely with the devolved administrations to make sure that their kind offers of help are also mobilised."

Asked on Sunday for his estimate of the number of people the scheme could bring to the UK, Mr Gove said: "Tens of thousands."

York City of Sanctuary's Rebecca Russell said the easiest way to have helped refugees from Ukraine would have been to waive visa requirements.

"But while the 'Homes for Ukraine scheme is not perfect at least it allows a lot more people to come here," she said.

WANT TO HELP?

To add your name to York City of Sanctuary's database of local people willing to offer support, visit bit.ly/3waeFQ5

Alternatively, you can register with the government's national scheme at homesforukraine.campaign.gov.uk