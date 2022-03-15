A YORK MP is calling for action after an incident in which a 10-year-old boy was hit in the face by a drunk in the city centre.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell said York could either be a “party city or a family friendly city”, but the two “don’t mix”.

As reported by The Press at the weekend, Sara Newson told how she was with her son Sebastian in Lendal, returning to their home in Bootham at just before 5.30pm on Saturday after visiting shops in Coney Street, when he was accidentally struck.

She said a man in a group of revellers in the street had suddenly swung round with his arm outstretched and accidentally hit Sebastian full in the face, catching his lower lip.

She said the man said ‘sorry,’ but was ‘laughing and clearly didn’t mean it’ and, after she led her son away and stopped to examine his lip, she saw it was bleeding.

Sara said the incident had left her son in shock for several hours - and she said it wasn't safe for families to be out in the city centre any more on a Saturday afternoon.

"I really think it’s time for something to be done about it," she said.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell said she hoped Sebastian was okay.

She told The Press: "He’s been so brave, but it must have been such a shock to him.

“But this, yet again, begs the question as to why York’s city centre is encouraging anti-social behaviour. I have long argued for York to be a family friendly city, not one that tolerates drinking at all hours. I want families to come into York and freely enjoy the city. It comes down to the council’s licensing.

“York can either be a party city or a family friendly city. The two don’t mix. That means stopping licensing in the middle of shopping areas and containing the issue.

"I am horrified by so many of the decisions this council are taking, which is leading to families staying out of the city, women feeling unsafe and disabled people being locked out. This is not what York should be about. It is time for change at the city council, so we can have a council that really does put families first.”

Cllr Denise Craghill, executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods at City of York Council, said: “We want everyone, whether they are visiting or living in York, to be able to enjoy the best York has to offer, including a welcoming and safe city centre. It is clearly not acceptable for people’s lives to be negatively impacted by alcohol-related crime or nuisance.

“The city has just been awarded the prestigious Purple Flag for our evening and night-time economy, but it is very important that we continue to address the challenges we face both within the walls and in communities around the city centre.

“One step we are supporting is the launch of a consultation on Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) for problem areas.

"These orders give officers powers to address alcohol-related crimes, and are just one tool amongst many that can help. I would urge residents and businesses to take part in the consultation as we really want to hear a range of views as to whether to progress the orders and what and where they should cover.”

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said it did not appear the incident at the weekend had been reported to officers.

They added: "However we devote extensive resources to policing the night time economy in York and also respond to specific concerns raised by the public and local businesses.

"We understand that people have concerns about the night time economy and would encourage them to share this information with us so we can address issues.”