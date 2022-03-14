A CONVENIENCE store close to York city centre is for sale with three flats attached.

The end terraced property includes a Premier-branded store, run and managed by staff, and three two-bedroom flats, with their own access, on Kingsland Terrace, York.

It is on the market for £485,000 with the purchaser able to benefit from rental income from the accommodation, which totals about £30,620 per year, and profits from the store.

Selling agent, Christie & Co, Leeds, says the shop's average weekly turnover is about £9,000, with further commissions from the Lottery and PayPoint and about £400 per month from a cash machine.

"Turnover was higher in previous years when the owner operated the business hands-on. Whilst being staff run, turnover dropped, a new owner operating the store should be able to bring turnover back up to previous levels," says the agent.

The property is in a densely populated area on a busy commuter road.

The trading area includes several food and drink chillers, freezers, an internal cash machine, newspapers and magazine display and shelving.

The sales counter has two cash registers, online Lottery terminal, scratch card display, tobacco gantry and a CCTV system.

There is a scan order and delivery facility and a stock control print label facility as well as a store room and staff toilet.

The store trades seven days a week from 7am to 11pm, with a license to sell alcohol between 8am and 1am, and hot food from 7am until 1am.