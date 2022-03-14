EMERGENCY services were called in after a crash in which someone was trapped and injured inside their vehicle.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at shortly after 2pm today (March 14) after reports of a crash on the A661 at Plumpton Park, Harrogate.
A spokesman for the service said: "Knaresborough and Harrogate crews attended a two vehicle road traffic collision.
"Fire and rescue crews assisted by using a winch to move one of the vehicles, allowing paramedics to access and carry out an assessment of a casualty still inside the other vehicle.
"The casualty was then taken to hospital by road ambulance.
"Fire and Rescue crews also carried out general scene safety before leaving the incident."
The road remains closed both ways at 5.30pm with heavy traffic due to the accident between Plumpton Road and the Plumpton Rocks turn off.
It's affecting traffic between Spofforth and Harrogate.
There's a diversion in place for the number 7 bus service.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.