A Tadcaster area man committed a racial offence at the former Olympic Stadium in London earlier this year, East London magistrates heard.
The stadium on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford is now the home ground of West Ham Football Club.
Christopher Morris was at the stadium on the day the London team hosted Leeds United in the Premier Division.
He pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress and admitted that the offence was racially aggravated.
The 53-year-old man from Mill Lane, Stutton, near Tadcaster committed the offence on January 16.
East London magistrates sitting at Thames Magistrates Court ordered him to pay a total of £379. They fined him £260 and ordered him to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
West Ham lost the match by three goals to two when Leeds player Jack Harrison scored his first hat trick.
The stadium, now known as London Stadium, hosted the opening and closing ceremonies and the athletics events of both the London 2012 Olympics Games and the London 2012 Paralympic Games.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.