A TEENAGER has been arrested after several vehicles were broken in to on an estate.
North Yorkshire Police say that on Thursday (March 10) they received multiple reports of suspicious activity on the Staynor Hall Estate in Selby and residents reported seeing a man sneaking around the estate trying car doors, getting in to several vehicles and money was stolen from one of the vehicles.
A police spokesman said the Selby Neighbourhood Policing team spent the next day collating CCTV from victims, conducting house to house enquiries, obtaining statements and gathering information and the actions of one quick thinking resident recovered an item linked to the investigation this has been sent away for forensic testing.
On Saturday afternoon (March 12) a 15-year-old youth was arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference and a theft from an unattended motor vehicle. He was taken to a local police station for interview and was bailed after interview. He was given curfew conditions and further enquiries are now continuing.
PC Heidi Mcloughlin from the Selby Neighbourhood Policing team said: “We understand the concerns from residents on The Staynor Hall Estate and will do all we can to act on information provided.
"I would urge anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it to the police on either 101 or 999”.
