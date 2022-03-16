HARROGATE library is to close for two weeks as North Yorkshire County Council carried our a major maintenance programme across its three floors.
The project includes redecoration, the replacement of energy-efficient lighting and remedial damp works.
The library in Victoria Avenue will close at 4pm on Saturday, March 19, and is scheduled to reopen at 9am on Monday, April 4. Customers will be able to borrow additional books to cover the closure period.
Neil Irving, the county council's Assistant Director for Policy, Partnerships and Communities, said: “These much-needed improvements will have lasting benefits to Harrogate library; one of our largest and busiest in the county.
"We apologise for the inconvenience it will cause to library visitors but we are encouraging people to come and borrow a selection of books to keep them going over the closure period.”
The nearest alternative libraries are Starbeck Community Library, Knaresborough Library & Customer Services Centre and Nidderdale Plus Community Library.
The council says customers can browse, reserve and renew items and access their library account online or via the library app.
