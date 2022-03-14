A PRIVATE hospital in York is seeking ‘urgent’ planning approval for a temporary theatre unit to help the NHS reduce its backlog of operations caused by the pandemic.

London-based Ramsey Healthcare Ltd seeks to build the ‘York Surgical Hub’ in the car park of Clifton Park Hospital, which will also be extended, to make way for the scheme.

The application to City of York Council says the scheme concerning a 0.1ha site on Bluebeck Drive would be fully-funded by the NHS and would aim to be built in the next few weeks.

The temporary modular building aims to increase the capacity of the 24-bed private hospital ‘as a matter of urgency.’ It would be sited there for at least three years, adding 194m2 to the 3782m2 hospital.

The single-storey building aimed to reduce the “vast backlog of operations that are now required to be undertaken due to the Covid-19 outbreak.”

A new parking area would create space for 38 cars, freeing up parking space for the building, giving 72 spaces in total, a net increase of 21 parking spaces.

Clifton Park Hospital, the application continued, has a shortage of theatre operating space and “its viability as a continuing health care provider is at risk if more cannot be provided soon.”

The hospital faced a huge increase in demand from local NHS trusts and with it, a growing need in short-term residential healthcare.

Simon Morritt, the chief executive of the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, has written to the council, asking for the application to be approved in a matter of urgency.

He confirmed approval of the Elective Surgery Hub would let the trust reduce the backlog of NHS patients waiting for elective surgery on the NHS waiting lists. It would also enable the trust to protect surgical capacity from Covid-19 and winter pressures.

Some treatments needed to be handled separately from the acute facilities at the main York hospital, he continued, so the facility would be ‘crucial’ for them.

“For example, the proposed facility will allow for the vast majority of orthopaedic surgery to receive surgery and the remaining theatre capacity would be used to create additional day case capacity for urology patients.”

Mr Morritt’s letter, dated December 17, continued: “The surgical hub would be comprised of a relocatable operating and recovery theatre that will be linked to the main buildings of Clifton Park Hospital via an external link corridor.

“There will be some internal refurbishment to be undertaken within the existing Clifton Park Hospital to create the required ancillary and support accommodation (E.g Stage 2 post anaesthetic recovery facilities).”

The planning application would be made very early in the New Year, he said, with the trust aiming to have the facilities installed and operational by April 1. Therefore, he sought the application, which the council published on its website on January 28, to be considered within a “much-shortened timescale than the 8 weeks which would be usual.”