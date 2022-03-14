A TRIBUTE to a much-loved local footballer is being held next week.

The Mill Lane Recreation Ground in Pickering will be hosting a tribute match for former player and manager Brian 'Wizzie' Wood tomorrow night (March 15).

The game will see Pickering Town face off against Kirkbymoorside, two teams that Wood played for throughout his career, and will kick off at 7.45pm.

Wizzie earned his nick-name from the pace he was blessed with as a football player throughout his career, playing for Shildon, Whitby Town and Kirkbymoorside.

The majority of his footballing career was spent at the club he supported throughout his life, Pickering Town.

After his playing career, Wizzie would go on to manage the club as well as manage the bar at their stadium. He would also eventually become a committee member at the club.

Wood died in April 2020 aged 73 and in commemoration of his life his son Mark has been involved in the organisation of the tribute match for his father.

He said: “He spent the majority of his life involved with Pickering Town in some capacity. As a family, we are just hopeful that it will be a fitting tribute.”

The game will be raising money for St Catherine’s Hospice in Scarborough who provided care for Wizzie.

Entry to the game will be free though voluntary donations are welcome and will go towards St Catherine’s Hospice.

Mark said: “Their level of care for him towards the end of his life was exceptional.

“I am extremely grateful to both Pickering Town and Kirkbymoorside for making this game happen. Wizzie dedicated much of his life to local football and we, the Wood family, are very hopeful that this will be a fitting tribute to him.”