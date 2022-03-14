THREE men were jailed when their cases were among those heard recently at York and Scarborough Magistrates Courts.
Luke Owen, 32, of Carr Street, Selby, pleaded guilty to criminal damage to a car and carrying a knife in public in Charles Street, Selby. He was sent to prison for 16 weeks at York Magistrates Court and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Cameron Bough, 23, of Hardwicke Close, Acomb, was jailed for 32 weeks, also at York Magistrates Court. He admitted four breaches of a non-molestation order made at York Family Court by phoning and texting a woman. He was ordered to pay a £156 statutory surcharge.
Nigel Stuart Flint was jailed for 28 weeks after he failed to comply with a community order.
Scarborough Magistrates Court resentenced him for the offences for which he received the community order on October 4 – possessing cannabis, possessing diazepam, criminal damage, two public order offences, all committed in The Groves, York, and theft of earphones and theft of headphones from shops in York and Scarborough.
The 50-year-old from West Garth, Sherburn, near Malton admitted breaching the community order by behaving in an unacceptable manner at Scarborough Probation Office and going there when he was not expected.
