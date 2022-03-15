LEG waxes, cycle rides, city walks and a skydive are some of the endeavours undertaken to help cover York hospice’s £5.8million annual costs.

Staff at The Grand York are among several teams taking part in St Leonard’s Hospice accumulator challenge, each tasked with turning a £30 loan into a bigger sum to help provide care for people with life-limiting illnesses.

Meanwhile, York Gin staff and customers also got behind the cause with challenges including a sponsored leg wax.

Fifteen fundraisers at York’s five-star hotel left the luxury behind to walk four-and-a-half laps of the city walls, totalling just over 13 miles as part of their efforts.

The Grand won the 2020 contest when the challenge was last held, raising £9,314 of the total £26,222 accumulated by 17 teams, bringing the total amount raised during its five years to almost £100,000.

A Grand spokeswoman said: “Community is at the heart of all that we do and we are proud to have had 15 team members on a walk - a half marathon around the city walls - to raise funds for St Leonard’s Hospice who are dedicated to providing specialist palliative care and support for people with life limiting illnesses.

“Their patients’ needs are of the highest priority and we are keen to support a cause close to many of our hearts.”

Well done @TheGrandYork taking in a Bar Walls Walk Challenge for @SLHYork as part of their Accumulator Challenge

People from every department in the hotel volunteered to take part in the half marathon walk which was part of the accumulator challenge as well as the team’s overall aim to support St Leonard’s as their chosen charity in 2022.

Gail Bradley, wedding coordinator at The Grand, York, said: “I have had first-hand experience of the amazing work that St Leonard’s Hospice do for their patients and their families.

“I’ve seen how dedicated their staff are to providing the highest quality care and support to the who need it, and we’re all keen to support in any way we can, to ensure this service long continues.

“There was a brilliant atmosphere and sense of community on the walk, a great experience to raise funds for a fantastic charity.”

Meanwhile, the team at York Gin have taken on a 200-mile bike ride, undergone leg waxing, and invited customers to pay an additional £1 for their purchases, among its fundraising efforts.

Other contenders include the Red Lion at Knapton with one member completing a skydive for the cause.

A huge well done to Elise from the Red Lion Knapton who completed a skydive as part of their Accumulator Challenge effort. 🪂



A huge well done to Elise from the Red Lion Knapton who completed a skydive as part of their Accumulator Challenge effort.

Look out for more fundraising fun this week!

Meanwhile, the team at York Gin held a fundraising gin quiz night at the Slip Inn; team members volunteered to undergo their first ever leg wax; staff cycled 198.5 miles in the shop in honour of St Leonard's founding year in 1985.

They also held a party in the shop with prizes and raffles, while customers were also invited to add £1 to their bill for St Leonard's The challenge started on February 12 and finished at 11.59pm on Sunday, March 13.

An awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, March 31 at the Marriott York to celebrate the success of the teams taking part.

There will be prizes for the team which makes the most profit, those with the most inclusive fundraising idea, and the best overall team member for outstanding performance.

There is also a new award for the team with the most innovative fundraising idea.