IT is not long since the great and the good of York gathered at St Lawrence's Church to honour a very special woman.

Among those present as 97-year-old Rene Braithwaite was presented with her British Empire Medal (BEM) by the Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner, last month, was York's Lord Mayor, Chris Cullwick; the Sheriff of York, Ashley Mason; and the Bishop of Selby, John Thomson.

More recently, however, the St Lawrence Church Hall was taken over by a different group of people entirely - model railway enthusiasts.

There was one connection between the events, however. Lord Mayor Chris Cullwick and his wife Joy attended both.

The model railway show on Saturday March 5 was organised by the York Area Group of the North York Moors Railway.

Group member Nick Beilby admitted they had decided to put the show on 'for no other reason than we wanted to get people out and put a smile on their faces'.

"But we were delighted to welcome the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress, who showed great interest in the exhibitions," Nick said.

"The Vicar of St Lawrence, Father Adam Romanis, who is a keen model railway enthusiast, also spent some time with us."

Nine exhibitors took part in the show. And among the items on show - alongside a wealth of model engines and trains - was a scale model of Skipwith Station, and locally-built, 7mm scale models of buildings in York.

There were also pre-war Hornby tinplate O-gauge model trains, and Hornby Dublo models from the 1950s and early 1960s.

"The Derwent Valley Light Railway and Yorkshire Wolds Railway also brought along displays, and the ladies of St Lawrence kept everyone happy all day with superb refreshments!" Nick said.

The NYMR, or North Yorkshire Moors Railway, is the heritage railway that runs trains across the North York Moors between Pickering and Whitby.

The York Area Group is actually a separate charity, Nick said. "But we provide the railway with financial support for the maintenance of rolling stock, track and structures. We also support educational projects at the NYMR."

The group also owns a historic diesel shunter, which is being restored to working order at the Derwent Valley Light Railway. It holds monthly meetings at St Lawrence Church Hall, where speakers talk on a variety of transport related subjects - so the church hall seemed the obvious place for the show.

The event, which ran from 10am-4pm, wasn't intended as a fundraiser. "But after all expenditure we had a surplus of £300!" Nick said.

The event was so successful that the group is already thinking about staging another show, Nick added.

"Feedback from the public has been very positive, with one young father messaging us to say that he can’t wait to bring his son to our next model show, which may well be in November!"