A POPULAR restaurant and bar is for sale - with the vendors inviting 'sensible offers'.

The Capri Italian restaurant in Selby is on the market, by way of a new 10-year leasehold term.

Angelo and Andrea Puliga, who established the authentic Italian in 2002, are selling the leasehold interest in their business through specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co.

Capri is just off The Crescent in Selby town centre, overlooking Selby Abbey which dates back to 1069.

The restaurant is arranged over two floors, with a 55-cover ground floor dining area, bar, upstairs function room and additional outside seating.

Angelo said: “After many enjoyable years, it is now time for us to move on and allow fresh energy in the doors.

"Having purchased the business premises through Christie & Co 20 years ago, we got in touch with them again to help us find a suitable tenant.”

Christie & Co say the restaurant offers 'a fantastic opportunity for an independent business owner, chef or manager to take advantage of a well-positioned town centre restaurant which benefits from high footfall and traffic movements through the town, including the weekly market'.

Sam Ashton, senior business agent, is handling the sale and said: “We are currently seeing increased demand for leasehold restaurants. The sale of Capri comes at an opportune time for a prospective operator to takeover, with a new 10-year lease term on offer in time to open the doors for the busy summer trade. We welcome sensible offers.”