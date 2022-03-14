UPDATED 3.40PM: The A19 has reopened in both directions after an earlier crash and traffic is returning to normal.

 

A MAJOR road is closed in both directions while police deal with an accident.

North Yorkshire Police say the A19 is currently shut in both directions at Thormanby near Easingwold while they are dealing with a serious road traffic collision at the Hutton Sessay crossroads.

Please avoid the area if at all possible.

 