A MAJOR road is closed in both directions while police deal with an accident.
North Yorkshire Police say the A19 is currently shut in both directions at Thormanby near Easingwold while they are dealing with a serious road traffic collision at the Hutton Sessay crossroads.
Please avoid the area if at all possible.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.