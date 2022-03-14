THE next phase of a £21 million project to better protect 135 homes in York from flooding gets underway next month.

The scheme is set to reduce flood risk to homes in the Clifton and Rawcliffe area of the city and means an existing embankment will be raised and a new pumping station built for Blue Beck to better protect nearby homes and make them more resilient to climate change.

The Environment Agency says the project, which is part of the wider York Flood Alleviation Scheme, will also reduce the risk of flood water spilling on to Shipton Road, keeping an important transport route into the city open and protecting local businesses.

Work started in September last year to create an alternative Sustrans cycle track.

Now, from April the agency will be looking at raising the height of the existing embankment, extending it at the south eastern end, near Homestead Park, and building a new pumping station for Blue Beck.

Phase three, the final stage of the works is expected to take place between Spring and Autumn next year and will see the raising of the existing embankment completed, building the northern extension of it in Rawcliffe Country Park and carrying out habitat restoration work.

Richard Lever, project manager at the Environment Agency, said: "We recognise that Clifton Ings is an important and much-loved green space, used by many people in York.

"We have therefore designed this scheme very carefully to minimise impacts for visitors and residents.

"Throughout the construction period, most of the site will remain open and the main access routes along its length, from the northern to southern end, will still be usable.

"Any other restrictions made during construction are being done so to maintain the safety of members of the public at all times."

To find out more about the Clifton Ings Barrier Bank scheme or the York Flood Alleviation Scheme in general, you can: email: yorkfloodplan@environment-agency.gov.uk

Alternatively click here.