A YOUNG girl had to be taken to hospital after the York City football match at the weekend.

City won Saturday’s FA Trophy quarter-final at Dagenham and Redbridge, but amidst the celebrations after the game a young fan fell over and dislocated her knee.

Dagenham and Redbridge football club provided her dad with some crutches for her and they managed to make it on to a train to make their way home to Chesterfield before a trip to the local accident and emergency on Saturday night to get it checked out.

In a post match interview manager, John Askey, appealed to the family to get in touch with the club to let them know how she was doing.

A spokesman for the club said this morning that's now happened.

He said: "I’ve been in touch with the supporters parents and they are ok and in good spirits, and would like to thank everyone for their kindness."

Some 800-plus travelling fans attended the game on Saturday.

During the match, the Minstermen were seconds away from exiting the competition before Maxim Kouogun won a penalty in the closing stages of six minutes of stoppage time.

With the last kick of the game, Clayton Donaldson netted an audacious panenka penalty to cancel out Paul McCallum’s 15th-minute opener.

And City went on to triumph 7-6 in a thrilling, nerve-racking penalty shoot-out, which went one way and then the other before Pete Jameson saved Dagenham’s ninth spot kick to send the 800-plus travelling fans into raptures.