THE JOSEPH Rowntree Trust seeks to demolish a dozen garages in the New Earswick conservation area and replace them with six affordable homes.
The trust has submitted plans to City of York Council for the scheme west of Acacia Avenue on a 0.13ha site.
The scheme, featuring four homes for affordable rent and two for shared ownership, follows public consultation with nearby residents in November.
The planning application says the density of the scheme matches the existing area and each home will have one or two car parking spaces.
The homes will also have room for secure cycle and garden tool storage, plus discreet bin storage.
The site is in an established residential area and well-connected to other parts of York by public transport and other links.
The planning application added: “The form and arrangement of outside space and homes have been developed using Secured by Design principles, with a view to creating secure, sympathetic, and attractive new residential properties in the village of New Earswick.
"The proposal builds on the character and details present in the village and offers a sympathetic, but modern take on the New Earswick vernacular."
