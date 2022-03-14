A POPULAR restaurant in the heart of York threw open it's doors at the weekend after a major refurb.
The owners of Rustique on Castlegate closed the restaurant two months ago to undertake a top to bottom refit and welcomed customers back on Sunday (March 13).
Owner, Fehim Kaya said: "We decided it was time for a major refurb and we have made the place sparkle again.
"Nothing has been left untouched, from the new bar to the light fittings, soft furnishings and even the toilets - it's the whole thing.
"I think our regulars might be a bit surprised when they step back through the doors to be honest. It's something very special.
"I'd say everything has changed except the menu."
The restaurant opened at 28 Castlegate in 2005.
The brand was established in 2004 in the former Francois Restaurant Bistro and they specialise in rustic French cooking.
They open Monday - Saturday 12pm till 10pm and Sundays 12pm till 9pm.
They currently have 35 people on the payroll, having recently taken on another six staff - employing more bar staffs and a couple more chefs.
Click here to book online.
