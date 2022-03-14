SIXTY employers and training providers will be at the next York job fair to highlight opportunities in the city.
The Grand Hotel, Cineworld, Sainsbury’s and NatWest will be among the employers at the event, from 10am to 2pm on March 23.
The fair at York Railway Institute is open to anyone looking for work or support into training or employment.
The fair is funded by City of York Council and organised by York Learning in partnership with Job Centre Plus.
It brings together employers, employment support agencies, and education and training providers to offer local people job opportunities, information and advice.
Cllr Keith Aspden, council leader, said: “The York job fairs are always hugely popular both with employers and prospective employees and I’m delighted at how much they’ve grown since 2012, when the first such event was organised in York.
“The event is a great opportunity for anyone at the start of their working life, people who are looking for a career change or those looking for new local opportunities.
"I’d encourage anyone who’s looking to further their career to come along and see the many opportunities on offer.”
For more details visit at www.yorklearning.org.uk/yorkjobsfair.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.