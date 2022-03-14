A YORK school hopes to erect canopies with external seating to help keep pupils socially distant.
Southbank Academy Trust plan the work at Millthorpe School as part of a wider project that includes a new playground, a cycle store, bin store, ramp/steps, and removal of hardstanding.
The work will see its car parking spaces drop from 30 to 25 spaces, whilst bike provision increases from 16 to 20 spaces.
The application to City of York Council said: “The school currently has no provisions for eating outdoors whilst being protected from the elements. The canopy will provide a covered seating area that will be usable in all weathers and provide additional space in support of the guidelines regarding social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and any future guidelines/restrictions that maybe imposed.
“With an increase in students choosing to cycle to school, the current provisions for safe storage of their bikes are insufficient.”
The school sought safer storage of its waste and to allow this and other changes, the existing car park had to be altered.
The application would also increase the usable play area.
It concluded: “The overall scheme will improve the school in multiple ways for both students and staff and most importantly remove what is currently an unusable and dangerous raised area.”
