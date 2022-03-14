A POPULAR York band have announced they will release their third single later this month - ahead of the launch of their debut album.
Skylights, made up of four friends from the city, will release 'Outlaw' on March 25 - another single that will feature on their debut album 'What You Are'.
A spokesperson for 42's Records, who signed the band in 2020, said: "Skylights' work ethic, honesty, integrity and energy, their constant engagement with fans via social media and a string of sold-out shows have earned them a fast growing, loyal and hugely enthusiastic fanbase around the UK.
"Their iron bond with their supporters is both admired and envied by their peers and many more established artists."
The band said the new track was inspired by the people of Aberdeen, which has become their third home after York and Leeds - and the chorus pays tribute to an Aberdeen Football Club fan chant.
Skylights' previous singles on 42’s Records, called 'Enemies' and 'Darkness Falls' hit number two in the UK Physical Singles Chart and number 14 in the UK Vinyl Singles Chart respectively on release.
The band have just announced that they will be playing at their "dream" venue, Leeds O2 Academy, in July.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment