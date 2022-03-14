PUPILS at York’s largest secondary school are delighted to be the first in the city to put on an award-winning West End show.

Archbishop Holgate’s CE School in Badger Hill is the first school in the city to have secured the rights to Roald Dahl’s Matilda Jr and students are busy preparing for opening night.

Head teacher Andrew Daly said children from Years 7-13 are involved in the show and they’ve even had a former student return to school to help us with the choreography.

They were also lucky enough to have a workshop from one of the former members of the West End Matilda production.

He said the cast have been rehearsing for months and the levels of excitement about being able to once again put on a school show are pretty high.

Mr Daly said: “Following on from the fantastic effort last year during Covid where we were still able to put a Beauty and The Beast together albeit in movie form we are delighted and excited about this years production of Matilda Jr, a show that due to high demand from students to be involved has been double cast with each having two opportunities to showcase their talent. I’m very much looking forward to watching this.”

Based on the West End Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, the masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.

With a book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards, and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

It tells the story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the “revolting children” who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.

As The Press reported at the time, Archbishop Holgate’s judged to be outstanding in all areas following a two-day inspection, last year.

The Ofsted concluded that it was ‘an exceptional place for pupils to learn’.

It was the first time the Church of England academy on Hull Road, which has 1,800 students, had been inspected since 2007 when it was also found to be outstanding which exempted it by law from routine checks.

Tickets for Matilda Jr are available from school reception reception@ahs.pmat.academy or 01904 411341.

The show is being performed on Tuesday, March 22, Thursday, March 24 and Friday, March 25 at 7pm with a 4pm matinee on Wednesday, March 23.

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults, £3 for concessions and £15 for a family ticket.