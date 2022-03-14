A WARNING has gone out after reports of drink spiking in York.
North Yorkshire Police say there have been a number of reports of people having their drinks spiked in the city in recent weeks.
PCSO Carlos Archer said: "We have received reports of drink spiking in the York area in recent weeks, so we thought it would be helpful to send out our top tips on how to stay safe.
"Although still relatively low in terms of recorded incidents, we are seeing a slight increase in alleged drink spiking in pubs and bars across York.
"How to avoid drink spiking:
- Never leave your drink unattended, whether it’s alcoholic or not
- Don’t accept a drink from someone you don’t know
- Ensure you stay with your group, and lookout for each other
"Also avoid drinking heavily, and be aware of the strength of any alcoholic drinks you consume.
"How to help a friend who you think has been spiked:
- Tell a bar manager, bouncer or member of staff
- Stay with them and keep talking to them
- Call an ambulance if their condition deteriorates
- Don’t let them go home on their own
"If you have any questions or would like any further advice please visit Drinkaware
www.drinkaware.co.uk
"If you have information of individuals or groups involved in spiking or date rape incidents you can inform Crimestoppers anonymously by calling - tel:0800 555111 www.crimestoppers-uk.org"
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.