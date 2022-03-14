YOUTHS started a fire in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 6.07pm last night (March 13)to Acomb Wood Drive in Acomb after reports of a fire.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Acomb responded to reports of a fire in woodland.
"The crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet.
"The fir is believed to have been started deliberately by youths."
