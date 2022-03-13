A CHARITY gig organised in just five days by York party band Huge has raised more than £8,000 for the Ukraine emergency appeal.

Singer 'Big' Ian Donaghy said that on Saturday March 5, he rang up his friend Leigh Jagger with a 'ridiculous idea.'

He says he said:“We need to do something to help the folks in the Ukraine. Could we put on a fundraiser in five days?”

Leigh replied: “Not a problem!" and within half an hour they had booked York Sports Club at Clifton Park. Leigh then set up a justgiving page, they went on social media and sent many texts, and the event last Friday sold out in just over a day.

"We felt we needed a lively party room for dancing with Huge but also a beautiful more chilled out acoustic lounge so asked Dan Webster to assemble a fantastic and he did not disappoint," said Ian.

"Thanks to Rich Hardcastle, Emily Lawler,To The Blue and Alex.Their candlelit performances were sublime.

"Ian Surgenor, an everpresent community champion, provided the sound for the acoustic room. He did a top job. No surprises there.

"I then asked Jimbo Doomface AKA James Herford to provide support in the main room after a long pandemic hiatus of not gigging. Everybody brought raffle prizes and everybody did us proud.

"David Harrison was our photographer to capture those special moments. Thanks to all the Huge boys who put on an amazing show.

"I am honoured to see so many faces in the room whom we have played for since we started making noise in 1990.

"After 32 years of making noise, we’re enjoying gigging more than ever after a forced 500 day Covid sabbatical.

"Thanks to Dave Bellwood, Will Gurrey & Nige Walker for making the event look and sound amazing.Thanks to Jen & Ian for extorting money with their smiles and charm to make £1,704 on the raffle. Our just giving page made £3,678 with an extra £752.50 in gift aid.

"The auction raised £700 with two fantastic guest singers. York Sports Club threw us £750 from their bar profits. Let’s just say the drinks were flowing!

"Then a member of the Sports Club was so impressed he matched it…an extra £750 donated.

"Altogether, from a little idea we had this time last week, we have raised the staggering amount of £8,334.50 to go to the DEC (Disasters Emergency Committee) Ukraine Appeal from what was essentially a pub gig. Thank you to everyone.

"Last night everyone left, happy knowing their homes would be as they left them and that they were safe from harm.Not everyone has that luxury sadly. Only one person thinks this war is a good idea. Let’s hope this war stops very soon."

To donate, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/huge-ukrainefundraiser