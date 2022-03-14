THIS school is looking for a new head teacher.
Heworth CE Primary in York which is looking forward to celebrating its 150 year anniversary next year and is in need of someone new to take over the helm.
The school has 145 pupils on role arranged across five classes and was rated good by Ofsted in May 2019.
The current head teacher, Michael Carr, is leaving at the end of the academic year and the school is looking for a new head to start in September.
The school is advertising the job, the advert says: "This is an exciting opportunity to build on the excellent foundations in place and continue to develop the school.
"We are looking for an exceptional and committed leader with a proven track record in educational leadership to share our ambition and strategic vision for the school.
"Their energy and enthusiasm will inspire, challenge, and empower all members of the school in achieving our vision. We want the best for all our pupils.
"We are offering tours of the school on Tuesday, March 22 from 11am to 2pm."
Heworth is part of Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust which includes Archbishop Holgate's CE School.
The school became a founder member of Pathfinder MAT in 2016.
