A YOUNG man died in a crash on the A59 near York early today.
North Yorkshire Police said the 24-year-old man was in a grey Peugeot 208 car which left the road near Upper Poppleton and came to rest on its roof beside the road.
A spokesperson said the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which led to the closure of the A59 for more than six hours.
They said officers had gone to the crash, which happened between the junctions of Newlands Lane and Hodgson Lane, at just after 7am today.
Sergeant Paul Cording, of the Roads Policing Group, tweeted: "My thoughts are with his friends & family at this desperately sad time."
The spokesperson said officers were appealing for any witnesses who may have driven past the location where the vehicle left the road, or seen the vehicle prior to the collision – including any dashcam footage – to contact TC 917 Jon Moss at North Yorkshire Police, by calling 101 or emailing jon.moss@northyorkshire.police.uk.
People should quote reference 1222004937 when passing information.
