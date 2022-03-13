YORK’S bid to become the home of Great British Rail won fresh backing today from Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, just days before it is due to be submitted.

Sir Ed, in York for his party’s spring conference, visited the National Railway Museum this afternoon to explore the city’s rail heritage and future as the home of rail in the North.

Joined by York council leader Keith Aspden, he highlighted York’s historic and strong connection to the rail sector, which forms the heart of the city’s bid to government.

Sir Ed said York’s unique rail heritage, existing connectivity and highly skilled workforce made the city a great fit to be at the heart of the country’s rail industry.

“The city also has the ambition and opportunity to make the most out of this move, supporting local and regional recovery,” he said.

“Whilst it’s likely to be a tough competition, York definitely has a great opportunity to become the home of Great British Rail.

“I would urge people to join me in backing York’s bid and bring GBR home.”

Cllr Aspden said he was grateful for Sir Ed Davey’s support, which only further strengthened the city’s campaign.

“Countless leaders, partners and residents have already backed York and I would like to thank them for their support,” he said.

“Our bid, which will show the many reasons why York is best placed to be the home of GBR, is just about to be submitted.

“The new flagship headquarters of GBR could be based at the heart of the northern rail industry, on the York Central site, alongside a future Civil Service Hub.

“Once hopefully shortlisted later in May, York will need lots of support to get over the line and bring hundreds of jobs and opportunities to the rightful home of the country’s rail. ”

Many local and regional leaders, businesses and residents, and also The Press, have backed York’s bid to have GBR move to the new York Central site since the announcement of the country-wide competition.

Cllr Aspden said the York Central development behind the railway station, for which the council and key partners had secured a £155m funding package, included 2,500 new homes and up to 1.2 million square feet of commercial development, with around 6,500 new jobs expected to be created overall leading to a £1.2bn boost to the local economy.

He said the shortlisted towns and cities will enter a public competition later in May, with a public vote to decide the location of the new HQ.