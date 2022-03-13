EMPTY shops in York city centre have been snapped up amid encouraging demand for commercial property across the board, says charterer surveyor Barry Crux.

He said demand was good for smaller retail shops, reflecting a more positive attitude to the retail sector, and businesses generally, than seen for two years.

"Since the beginning of January, we have seen significant numbers of enquiries for these types of properties," he said.

"Indeed, demand for commercial property across the board has been encouraging.

"We recently concluded the letting of 34 Shambles, on behalf of a private investor, with the tenants intending to use the premises as a retail shop. They are currently finishing off the fitting out of the shop. We wish them well in this venture.

"We have also agreed lettings of two shops in Walmgate - 13 Walmgate and 17 Walmgate - although these are yet to be completed deals, being currently in the hands of solicitors.

"We fully expect these lettings to complete in the near future."

He said the firm had also agreed the sale of the former TM Lewin shop in Davygate but it was early days in the process and it would be inappropriate to give out any details.

"Solicitors are instructed but all of the legals need to be progressed," he added.