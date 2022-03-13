TWO North Yorkshire men have set off on 1,000-mile aid journey to Ukraine in a 36-seater bus.
Ray Allott and his friend James Fulcher left Knaresborough yesterday to take the bus to the Ukrainian border, carrying a generator and radios donated by supporters.
They are being sponsored in their mission by the HACS Group, a leading independent building, civil engineering and construction services contractor.
Once they reach the Ukraine and Polish border, the pair plan to hand over the bus to local activists, so that it can be used to take women and children out of Ukraine to safety in mainland Europe and the UK.
Ray said they hoped to drive the 1,000 miles in 24 hours and reach the Ukraine border by this evening, and were planning to fly home tomorrow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.