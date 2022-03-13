The middle aisles of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, March 13.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this weekend.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday, you’ll find a variety of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including bits for the garden, home and more.

So if you’re looking to spruce up your garden or living space, now you can with Aldi.

Gardenline Compact Bistro Set

Take some time out and relax with this Gardenline Compact Bistro Set.

For £189.99, the set comes with a table and two chairs so you can enjoy the Spring sunshine with a loved one.

Intex Inflatable 4 Person Hot Tub

Take relaxing to the next level with this Intex Inflatable 4 Person Hot Tub.

Invite friends or family over to enjoy a dip in the hot tub. It’ll set you back £399.99.

Portable Outdoor Tower Heater

While it’s not quite Summer yet, a bit of Spring sunshine and the lighter nights make us want to get outside but often the chill isn’t so welcoming.

To warm up the garden area, why not give this Portable Outdoor Tower Heater a go?

For £79.99, it could be just what you need to enjoy the cooler nights when Summer is in touching distance.

Apple Airpods 2nd Generation

Get into the groove with these Apple Airpods 2nd Generation.

They’ll set you back £109.99 and come complete with a charging case and cable.

You can find more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the Aldi website

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Sunday, you’ll find a range of children’s toys amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

So, if you’re looking for ways to entertain the kids this weekend, Lidl’s middle aisle has you covered.

Sportspower Double Swing with Glider

Turn your garden into the ultimate play area with this Sportspower Double Swing with Glider.

Perfect for the warmer weather, you can alter the height of the swing seats making it easier for your children to enjoy.

It’s available for £69.99 and comes complete with ground anchors.

Smoby Lovely Playhouse

The fun in the garden doesn’t have to stop there.

With this Smoby Lovely Playhouse, there’s hours of fun to be had and it could be yours for £89.99.

Smoby KS Slide

Add a touch of colour and adventure to your garden with this slide.

It’s easy to put up and for £49.99, it could give your children plenty of fun without breaking the bank.

You can find the full selection of Lidl's middle aisle from Sunday, March 13 via the website