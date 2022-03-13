A MAJOR route into York has been closed this morning by a crash.

City of York Council tweeted that the A59 had been closed by a serious road traffic accident in both directions near the Red Lion pub at Poppleton.

It said a diversion was being set up through Poppleton.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was called to a crash at 7.18am snd the incident was still ongoing.

More to follow.