FIRE chiefs have revealed the probable cause of a fire which could have destroyed a house near York today - had it not been for firefighters' hard work.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the fire at a property in Copmanthorpe was believed to have been caused by 'hot ashes placed in a plastic bin.'
It said crews from Acomb, York and Tadcaster dealt with the fire in a garage attached to a domestic property.
It said it caused severe fire, heat and smoke damage to the garage and contents and an adjacent car, and slight fire damage and severe smoke damage to the domestic property.
It added that crews used six breathing apparatus, four hosereel jets, a thermal imaging camera and small tools in fighting the fire.
Station Manager Tony Walker tweeted earlier that the crews worked very hard to limit the damage 'and managed to save the building.'
