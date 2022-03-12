A BURGLARY was reported at a York property in the early hours of today.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that it had received a report of a burglary in Grassholme, Woodthorpe, at 3.30am.
It did not give any further details but said anyone with any information which could assist the investigating officer should phone 101 and quote incident number 12220042290.
